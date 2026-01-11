FIFA World Cup 2026 Trophy Arrives In India After 12 Years; Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Gilberto D'silva Attend Event

Union Minister for Sports Mansukh Mandaviya, along with former Brazilian footballer Gilberto D'silva, on Saturday unveiled the FIFA World Cup 2026 trophy as it began its three-day tour of India.



The unveiling ceremony marked the start of the prestigious trophy's journey across the country, giving football fans a rare opportunity to witness the iconic silverware up close.



As part of the tour, the FIFA World Cup 2026 trophy will remain in Delhi for two days. The trophy will then be taken to Guwahati for one day, extending the celebrations to the northeastern region of the country.



The three-day India tour reflects FIFA's efforts to expand the reach of the World Cup and engage with football-loving nations ahead of the 2026 edition, which will be hosted jointly by the United States, Canada and Mexico.