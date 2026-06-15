Tunisia Coach Becomes First Casualty After 5-1 Defeat To Sweden, Sabri Lamouchi Likely To Be Sacked Amid FIFA World Cup 2026: Report

FIFA World Cup 2026: Tunisia suffered a humiliating 5-1 defeat to Sweden in their FIFA World Cup 2026 match at Monterrey Stadium in Guadalupe, Mexico, on Monday, June 15.

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Tunisia Coach Likely To Be Sacked

Hours after the loss, Tunisia’s manager became the first casualty of their World Cup campaign. According to Tunisian radio station Mosaique FM, Sabri Lamouchi is on the verge of losing his position as national team coach.

Further reports also claimed that fights broke out within the Tunisian camp immediately after full-time and later continued at the team hotel.

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It is likely that Lamouchi’s assistant, Wahbi Khazri, will be handed the responsibility of managing the national football team during the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026.

Reports further stated that a clash broke out between a Tunisian fan and Lamouchi’s son, who is also part of the coaching staff, though his exact role remains unclear.

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The Tunisian Football Federation delegation has also requested an emergency meeting to discuss the future of Lamouchi amid the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026.

Sabri Lamouchi Reflects On Tunisia's Defeat To Sweden

While speaking at the post-match press conference, Lamouchi said that the 5-1 defeat to Sweden was both difficult and painful. He added that beginning such an extravagant tournament with a heavy loss was “indeed difficult".

The Tunisia head coach also admitted that his players made far too many mistakes in the game against Sweden.

“It’s a difficult loss. It’s painful. Starting the competition with a defeat of this magnitude is indeed difficult. We made way too many mistakes,” Lamouchi told reporters, as quoted by ANI.

Tunisia endured a torrid outing. Goalkeeper Mouhib Chamakh gifted Sweden their opener in the 18th minute after misjudging a long clearance, while captain Ellyes Skhiri’s mistake directly led to Viktor Gyökeres’s strike in the 59th minute.