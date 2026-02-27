Firing Of Ruben Amorim Could Cost Manchester United $21 Million

Manchester United's cost for firing Ruben Amorim could reach 15.9 million pounds ($21.4 million), the Premier League club said in a New York Stock Exchange filing.

Amorim was fired as head coach on Jan. 5 after just 14 months in the job, with the announcement coming shortly after he made provocative comments about his position within United’s hierarchy.

“A charge of £6.3 million for the write off of related intangible assets and a provision of £15.9 million, representing the maximum potential amount of future settlement payments, will be recognised in the statement of profit or (loss) during the second half of the year ending 30 June 2026,” the club wrote of its Amorim-related costs.

The 6.3 million pounds ($8.5 million) is related to the cost of hiring Amorim from Sporting Lisbon in November 2024.

The figure of 15.9 million pounds represents United's potential maximum owed to Amorim and his coaching staff. The filing didn't specify, but media reports indicate the final figure includes factors such as if, or when, Amorim gets a new job.

