In a thrilling semi-final match, Real Madrid emerged victorious with a 2-1 win over Bayern Munich, securing a 4-3 aggregate victory. Joselu was the hero for Real Madrid, scoring two late goals in the 88th and 90+1st minute to seal the win. Alphonso Davies had earlier netted for Bayern in the 68th minute, setting the stage for a dramatic finish. With this result, Real Madrid will now face Borussia Dortmund in the final, promising an electrifying clash for the UEFA Champions League title.

Fans react to Real Madrid’s victory against Bayern Munich in the UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE semifinal

I’m just out of words. Wow. I love this club omg🤍🤍🤍👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 — Bennett (@BennettSuiade) You robbed Bayern Munich — Beno SarkCess (@BenopaOnyx1) This moment was mad! #ChampionsLeague #RealMadridBayern pic.twitter.com/behh8CZAx6 — Laura Woods (@laura_woodsy) Have to give it to Joselu, he has had to wait a LONG time for this moment. What a moment this must have been for him! — Akshay Vara (@ThatGuyAkshay) Real Madrid are just phenomenal — S (@S806762136S) Football is more corrupt than ever. — TalkingCoopsBlues (@PSav80287158)

In a gripping encounter on Wednesday, Real Madrid's Joselu emerged as the hero, scoring twice in the closing moments to secure a pivotal 2-1 victory over Bayern Munich. This hard-fought win propelled Real Madrid into the Champions League final with a 4-3 aggregate victory.

Throughout the match, both teams displayed determined performances, with Bayern Munich taking the lead through Alphonso Davies in the second half. However, Joselu's late brace dramatically shifted the momentum in Real Madrid's favor, setting up a thrilling final clash against Borussia Dortmund at Wembley.

The first half saw both teams creating opportunities, with Real Madrid pressing forward aggressively. Rodrygo came agonizingly close to breaking the deadlock, hitting the post and nearly converting the rebound, amidst a moment of confusion due to two balls on the pitch

Despite Bayern Munich's resilience and Neuer's heroics in the second half, Real Madrid continued to push forward relentlessly. Alphonso Davies' stunning goal momentarily stunned the Bernabeu faithful, but Joselu's persistence paid off as he equalized in the 87th minute before sealing the victory with a second goal in stoppage time.

Real Madrid's emphatic display dashed Bayern Munich's hopes of a comeback, sealing their place in the final against Borussia Dortmund. The stage is now set for an epic showdown at Wembley Stadium as the Spanish giants gear up for the Champions League final.