Football Matches Postponed Amid Violence After Army Kills Mexican Cartel Leader ‘El Mencho’

Four high-level football matches were postponed on Sunday after the Mexican army killed the leader of a powerful drug cartel in a town close to the World Cup host city of Guadalajara.

Two top-tier games — Queretaro vs. Juarez FC in the men’s tournament and Chivas vs. America in the women’s league — were postponed, and two in the second division were called off.

Mexico’s national team has a friendly against Iceland scheduled for Wednesday at the Corregidora stadium in Queretaro. The Mexican soccer federation hasn’t made any public moves to postpone it.

Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, “El Mencho,” who led the Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generación, was wounded in Tapalpa, Jalisco, about a two-hour drive southwest of Guadalajara, and he died while being flown to Mexico City

Advertisement

Following his death, cartel members burned cars and blocked roads in nearly a dozen Mexican states.

Advertisement

Jalisco’s capital, Guadalajara, is scheduled to host four games in the World Cup in June, including two involving South Korea. Co-hosts Mexico, Spain, Uruguay, and Colombia will also play there.

The CJNG cartel is considered the most powerful in Mexico, with an estimated 19,000 members and operations spanning 21 of Mexico’s 32 states. It has been designated a foreign terrorist organization by the Trump administration.