Published 08:20 IST, November 21st 2024
Soccer clubs worldwide paid $125 million in money owed from player transfers, $200M more in backlog
Soccer clubs worldwide have been paid $125 million in money owed to them from transfers of their former players, FIFA said Wednesday, with money routed via its finance house in Paris, and there's a backlog of another almost $200 million.A further $31.7 million has been agreed but not sent yet.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Mohammed Salah celebrates after scoring against Arsenal. | Image: AP
Advertisement
Loading...
08:20 IST, November 21st 2024