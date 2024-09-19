sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Tirupati Laddus Row | PM Modi's US Trip | Middle East Tensions | Kolkata Horror | Quad Summit |

Published 23:05 IST, September 19th 2024

Former Arsenal soccer player Jay Emmanuel-Thomas arrested for alleged drug smuggling from Thailand

A soccer player who once appeared for Arsenal in the Champions League has been charged in connection with trying to smuggle cannabis worth 600,000 pounds ($800,000) through a British airport.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Jay Emmanuel-Thomas
Jay Emmanuel-Thomas | Image: Jay Emmanuel-Thomas/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

23:05 IST, September 19th 2024