Published 23:18 IST, October 10th 2024

Former England manager Gareth Southgate says he won't coach in the next year

Former England coach Gareth Southgate said Thursday he will be taking a year away from a club or national team job, after speculation he could be a target for Manchester United.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
  • 2 min read
