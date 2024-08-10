sb.scorecardresearch
Published 10:42 IST, August 10th 2024

Former Man United Goalkeeper David De Gea signs for Fiorentina after a year away from soccer

Former Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea has signed a one-year deal with Italian club Fiorentina after a taking a year away from soccer. De Gea played 545 times for United and lifted the Premier League trophy in 2013, as well as winning one FA Cup, two League Cups and a Europa League title.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
David de Gea enjoys time in Manchester
David de Gea | Image: AP
