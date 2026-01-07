Former Man United Manager Ten Hag Agrees To Become FC Twente Technical Director

Erik ten Hag during his presentation as new Bayer Leverkusen manager | Image: AP

Former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has agreed to take over as technical director of FC Twente from next season, the Dutch club said Tuesday.

Ten Hag's return to soccer comes after he was fired by Bayer Leverkusen after just three games at the start of the season.

The Dutchman had moved to Germany to rebuild his career after being fired by United in 2024, despite winning trophies in each of his two full seasons at the Premier League club.

Ten Hag, who said he was a fan of Twente when he was younger, began his playing career at the club, later returned for a second spell and coached there at youth level.

His latest role sees him take a step away from coaching.

“With my experience in the field of youth development, team building and top sports culture, I want to strengthen the technical foundation of FC Twente," he said.

Twente said Ten Hag will join the club next month before succeeding current technical director Jan Streuer, who will retire after this season.