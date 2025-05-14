Former Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag Among The Favourites to Succeed Xabi Alonso at Bayer Leverkusen - Report

Former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag may be back in a job soon. | Image: AP

Ahead of the 2025-26 season, Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen have a big decision to make regarding who their next head coach will be after Xabi Alonso announced he would leave the team come the end of this season.

Alonso is widely believed to be joining La Liga giants Real Madrid, where he had a successful stint as a player too.

But the departure means Leverkusen have a huge decison in their hands, given they will have to replace a coach who won them their maiden Bundesliga title.

And one of the reported names being linked to the job is former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.

Ten Hag Keen on Move

It is worth noting that the Dutchman, who has been out of a job since leaving Manchester United in October 2024, has worked in the Bundesliga in the past.

Ten Hag was an assistant to Pep Guardiola when he was the head coach of Bayern Munich and would be open to managing in Germany.

However, it is also worth noting that Ten Hag is also keen to a return in the Premier League should the right opportunity present itself.

Leverkusen were also linked with Serie A side Como's manager Cesc Fabregas, who has played for clubs like Arsenal, Chelsea and Barcelona but there's a belief he will remain with the Italian side.

What is Ten Hag's Record?

Many remember only Ten Hag's mixed record with United, but his overall managerial record is solid.

His best time came in charge of Ajax, where he won 3 Eredivisie titles and also took the side, against all odds, to the semi-finals of the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League.