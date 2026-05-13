Former Mohun Bagan Club President, Tutu Bose Passes Away At 78, West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari Pays Tribute

West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari paid homage to former Mohun Bagan Club president, senior sports administrator and former MP Tutu Bose, who passed away at the age of 78.



Taking to X, Suvendu said that Tutu's “extraordinary contributions to sports administration over many years will remain eternally memorable and his leadership, vision, and genuine love for sports will inspire future generations”



"I am deeply saddened by the passing of Mr. Swapna Sadhan Basu (Tutu Basu), former president of Mohun Bagan Club, former Member of Parliament, and senior sports administrator. Mohun Bagan Club and Tutu Basu were complementary to each other," he posted.



"His extraordinary contributions to sports administration over many years will remain eternally memorable. His leadership, vision, and genuine love for sports will inspire future generations. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family, loved ones, well-wishers, and countless admirers. I pray to Almighty God for eternal peace for his departed soul. Om Shanti," he added.



Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG), currently competing in the Indian Super League (ISL), also paid homage to Tutu, posting, “Your legacy will always remain a part of Mohun Bagan. Rest in peace, Tutu Bose”

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Established on 15th August 1889, Mohun Bagan Athletic Club is one of the oldest clubs in India & Asia. Mohun Bagan football team has secured multiple National League/I League (five) and Federation Cup (14) titles. It is also associated with other sports like cricket and hockey.