Published 04:13 IST, July 10th 2024

Former striker Craig Bellamy hired as Wales coach for his first role in senior management

Former Wales captain Craig Bellamy was hired to coach the national team until 2028 on Tuesday.“It’s the proudest moment of my career,” said Bellamy, who retired from playing in 2014. “It was always my ultimate dream.”

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Former Wales captain Craig Bellamy was hired to coach the national team until 2028 on Tuesday. | Image: AP
