Former striker Craig Bellamy hired as Wales coach for his first role in senior management
Former Wales captain Craig Bellamy was hired to coach the national team until 2028 on Tuesday.“It’s the proudest moment of my career,” said Bellamy, who retired from playing in 2014. “It was always my ultimate dream.”
Former Wales captain Craig Bellamy was hired to coach the national team until 2028 on Tuesday. | Image: AP
