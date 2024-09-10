sb.scorecardresearch
Published 00:03 IST, September 10th 2024

France captain Mbappé on bench vs. Belgium in Nations League

France captain Kylian Mbappé was left out of the starting lineup to play Belgium on Monday in the UEFA Nations League.Mbappé played the full game in a 3-1 loss to Italy in Paris on Friday and coach Didier Deschamps changed the entire forward line to face Belgium in Lyon.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe | Image: AP
00:03 IST, September 10th 2024