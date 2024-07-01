Published 23:25 IST, July 1st 2024

France vs Belgium Highlights, Euro 2024 match today: France are through to the Quarters by 1-0

Belgium & France will compete in the Round of 16 in the 2024 Euros. Two great football teams will play each other to advance to the European Championship & keep their hopes of winning the title. The teams will be captained by Kylian Mbappé and Kevin de Bruyne, & the match is expected to be thrilling and keep fans glued to their seats. Visit republicworld.com to see all the action in real-time.