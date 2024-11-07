sb.scorecardresearch
Published 16:36 IST, November 7th 2024

French Interior Minister Wants Explanation From PSG For ‘Free Palestine’ Banner

The banner unfurled by PSG fans on Wednesday night featured a drawing of a map including Israel, the West Bank and Gaza in the colors of the Palestinian keffiyeh scarf, which has become a symbol of support for Palestinian people.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Parc des Princes stadium
A giant banner reads “Free Palestine” is seen before the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Atletico Madrid at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris | Image: AP Photo
16:36 IST, November 7th 2024