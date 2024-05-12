Advertisement

Kylian Mbappe formally confirmed his exit from Paris Saint Germain (PSG) at the conclusion of the season on Friday via a video broadcast on his social media accounts. This brings an end to his seven-year tenure with the club. While Mbappe has not revealed which club he would join, it is generally speculated that he has reached a deal with La Liga Champions Real Madrid.

France's President reportedly made a huge plea to Real Madrid for Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe's departure from PSG on May 10 has sparked widespread speculation, notably over a potential move to Real Madrid. French President Emmanuel Macron fueled the rumours by stressing his dependence on Real Madrid to release Mbappe for the forthcoming Olympic Games, implying a possible move to the Spanish club. Mbappe's relationship with Real Madrid has been a source of constant speculation since the 2022 World Cup, and with his approaching departure from PSG, the possibility of a move grows. As Mbappe's captaincy of the French squad grows in importance, Macron's statements highlight the excitement around Madrid's involvement in supporting Mbappe's transfer. According to RMC Sport, Emmanuel Macron said:

"I have no particular comment to make other than the fact that I am counting upon Real Madrid to free up Kylian for the Olympic Games so he can play with the French team,"

⚪️⏳ Kylian Mbappé never wanted to advance in talks with Premier League clubs in the last two years.



He also rejected €200m/season salary from Saudi last summer. 🇸🇦



The reason: only wanted Real Madrid move and not to disappoint president Florentino Pérez again after June 2022. pic.twitter.com/CPF3qq5uES — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano)

Macron's current views follow his earlier remarks to GFFN, in which he emphasised the need of putting maximum pressure on Real Madrid to release Mbappe for the Olympics in Paris. This proactive posture by the French President emphasises the importance of Mbappe's probable participation in the Olympic Games, as well as his transfer discussions with Real Madrid. The French president reportedly said:

"Will Mbappe play with France at the Olympics? I hope. In any, case I have put the maximum pressure on his so-called future club,"