Published 06:28 IST, October 1st 2024

Frenkie De Jong returns to FC Barcelona squad nearly 5 months after ankle injury

Frenkie de Jong will be available for Barcelona's Champions League match against Young Boys after being sidelined for nearly five months by an ankle injury, coach Hansi Flick said on Monday.

Hansi Flick
Barcelona’s head coach Hansi Flick sits at the bench during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Osasuna and Barcelona at El Sadar stadium in Pamplona, Spain | Image: AP Photo/Miguel Oses
