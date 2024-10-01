Published 06:28 IST, October 1st 2024
Frenkie De Jong returns to FC Barcelona squad nearly 5 months after ankle injury
Frenkie de Jong will be available for Barcelona's Champions League match against Young Boys after being sidelined for nearly five months by an ankle injury, coach Hansi Flick said on Monday.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Barcelona’s head coach Hansi Flick sits at the bench during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Osasuna and Barcelona at El Sadar stadium in Pamplona, Spain | Image: AP Photo/Miguel Oses
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
06:28 IST, October 1st 2024