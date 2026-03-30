Fresh Controversy Hits Indian Football, AIFF Chief Kalyan Chaubey Faces Harassment Charge From Women's Committee Head

Another controversy has erupted in Indian football. All India Football Federation president Kalyan Chaubey has landed in soup after the Women's Committee Head Valanka Alemao accused him of harassment. In a letter to the Executive Committee members, Alemao pointed out that she was “heckled and harassed” by senior officials during an Executive Committee meeting on March 29.

Kalyan Chaubey Accused Of Harrasment By Valanka Alemao

Not only the AIFF president, but Valanka also alleged that Vice President NA Haris and Deputy Secretary General M Satyanarayan mistreated and misbehaved with her at the meeting. Alemao happens to be the CEO of Churchill Brothers Football Club, which has been entangled in a tussle with the AIFF in a bid to enter the ISL.

She wrote in the letter, “I wish to place on record the entirely disgusting behaviour of the AIFF President Mr Kalyan Chaubey, Vice President Mr N. A. Haris and Deputy Secretary General M Satyanarayan.I feel deeply prejudiced and I found that several attempts were made by the President to suppress my voice.”

“The President made remarks against me which were unnecessary and disrespectful. He along with the DSG raised his tone time and again beyond an acceptable decibel with the intention to intimidate me..Throughout the course of the meeting, I was consistently targeted.”

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AIFF Hits Back At Valanka Alemao's Allegations

The AIFF has responded to the criticism, presenting facts which led to the argument. They alleged it was Alemao who kept pushing the apex body to include Churchill Brothers in the ISL. Churchill initially were declared as the champions of the I-League, but after a CAS order, AIFF officially presented Inter Kashi as the champions, and subsequently they have gone on to take part in the ISL.

AIFF also reiterated the fact that the owner of the Churchill Brothers had asked for an Executive Committee meeting on February 14, the opening day of the ISL. But AIFF didn't feel the need to convene another meeting as the decision to kickstart a 14-team tournament had already been made with AFC approval.

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