From Walk‑Off To 94th‑Minute Glory: Everything That Went Down In Chaotic AFCON Final Between Morocco And Senegal

The Africa Cup of Nations final between Morocco and Senegal has to be one of the most dramatic finals in recent football history. The AFCON final, held on January 19, 2026, saw a disallowed Senegal goal in the 93rd minute, a controversial penalty awarded to Morocco, Senegal players staging a walk-off, and a 94th-minute goal by Pape Gueye, making Senegal the winners.

While Senegal won 1-0 against Morocco, the match was overshadowed by the drama that unfolded during and after the match, making it the talking point of the game.

How The Drama Unfolded In AFCON Final?

Senegal scored their first goal of the night in the 92nd minute of the match, but the referee soon disallowed it for a foul inside the Moroccan box. More drama followed when Diaz was deemed to have pulled down to the ground by El Hadji Malick Diouf, and after a consultation with the VAR, a penalty was awarded to the Moroccan team.

It was then that everything started to fall apart. Following the awarding of the spot kick, Senegal coach Pape Bouna Thiaw asked his players to walk off the field, as they felt that the decision was unfair.

The play was halted for nearly 20 minutes, and the Senegal players only made their way back onto the field after being convinced by Sadio Mane. However, the advantage was still with Morocco as the decision was not altered despite the protests. Midfielder Brahim Diaz stepped up to take the penalty, but his attempt at a panenka kick was easily caught by Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

94th Minute Glory By Pape Gueye

The match looked like it would go into the penalties as both sides remained goalless despite all their attempts. However, Pape Gueye scored a 94th-minute screamer to make Senegal the Champions of Africa.