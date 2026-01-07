Fulham vs Chelsea Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Premier League In India?

Chelsea are set to face their London rivals, Fulham, in the Premier League on January 8, 2026. Separated by just three points, both sides will look to capitalize in the upcoming match after drawing in their last matches, respectively.

For the Blues, this will mark a moment of transition, as this will be the last match in charge for caretaker manager Calum McFarlane, before newly appointed manager Liam Rosenior officially takes charge. Notably, on January 6, 2026, Chelsea announced the appointment of Liam Rosenior as their long-term manager after the sudden departure of former coach Enzo Maresca.

Meanwhile, Fulham have remained unbeaten in their last five Premier League outings, which also included a 2-2 draw against Liverpool. Notably, Chelsea have won six of their last seven visits to Craven Cottage, while Fulham's last home victory against Chelsea came in January 2023.

Fulham vs Chelsea Live Streaming Details

When will the Fulham vs Chelsea Premier League match be played?

The Fulham vs Chelsea Premier League fixture will take place on January 8, 2026.

Where will the Fulham vs Chelsea match be played?

The Premier League clash between Fulham and Chelsea will be played at Craven Cottage in London.

When will the Premier League match between Fulham and Chelsea start?

The West London Derby is set to kick off at 1:00 AM IST on January 8, 2026.

Where to watch the live telecast of the Fulham vs Chelsea match in India?

The live telecast of the Premier League match will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Fulham vs Chelsea Premier League fixture in India?