Fully Rested Erling Haaland Feeling A 'Good Vibe' After Hat Trick Against Ipswich
Haaland netted his seventh Premier League hat trick in a 4-1 win over promoted Ipswich on Saturday to take his tally to four goals in the opening two games of the season.
Erling Haaland celebrates his hattrick vs Ipswich Town | Image: AP
