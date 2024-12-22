Gabriel Jesus Continues Goalscoring Riot As Arsenal Win 5-1 Against Crystal Palace

Arsenal are in the hunt to go after Liverpool to try and get the top spot in the English Premier League with Manchester City falling all a house of cards week after week in the Premier League. Arsenal ran through Crystal Palace lats night after hammering them 5-1. With the win, Arsenal are now one point behind second placed Chelsea and three points behind Liverpool with the title race in the Premier League starting to heat up. Arsenal could however fall behind with Liverpool and Chelsea both having games that remain to be played.

Gabriel Jesus On Fire For Arsenal As They Beat Crystal Palace 5-1

It’s five goals in a week for Gabriel Jesus against Crystal Palace.

After scoring a hat trick in Arsenal’s 3-2 comeback win against Palace in the English League Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday, the Brazil striker hit another two goals when the teams met again on Saturday.

Going into Wednesday’s game, Jesus had only scored once for Arsenal since the end of January.

Gabriel Jesus Denied Back To Back Hattricks

Jesus struck twice in a frantic start at Selhurst Park. He opened the scoring in the sixth, with Ismaila Sarr leveling five minutes later.

Jesus restored Arsenal’s lead in the 14th and was denied back-to-back hat tricks when hitting the post and then having another close range effort saved by Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

Kai Havertz, Gabriel Martinelli and Declan Rice also scored for Arsenal.

Arsenal will next face Ipswich Town on 28th December in the Premier League which will also be the final game that they will play in this year.