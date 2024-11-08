Galatasaray Confirms Forward Mauro Icardi Tore His ACL In Europa League Action

Mauro Icardi challenges goalkeeper Isak Pettersson during the Europa League opening phase soccer match between Galatasaray and Elfsborg at Ali Sami Yen stadium, in Istanbul, Turkey | Image: AP Photo

Galatasaray forward Mauro Icardi tore his right ACL in the Europa League match against Tottenham and could miss the rest of the season, the team said Friday.

Icardi was carried off the field on a stretcher in the 85th minute of Galatasaray's 3-2 victory in Istanbul on Thursday night.

The 31-year-old Argentine has scored six goals in 13 games this season in all competitions.

Icardi joined the Turkish powerhouse early in the 2022-23 season on a one-year loan from Paris Saint-Germain and the following summer completed a permanent transfer by signing a three-year contract.