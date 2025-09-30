Galatasaray vs Liverpool Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch UCL Match In India?

Liverpool players during their match against Southampton at the Premier League | Image: AP

UEFA Champions League 2025-2026: Galatasaray will lock horns with Liverpool in the upcoming UEFA Champions League (UCL) Round two fixture, on Wednesday, October 1, at the AMS Park in Istanbul.

The last time Galatasaray faced Liverpool was back in 2011, and it was the Turkish side who clinched a 3-0 win in the friendly fixture. After 2011, this is the first time the two teams are going each other.

Liverpool have clinched four wins and a defeat in their previous five fixtures. The Premier League club are coming into this match after conceding a 2-1 defeat against Crystal Palace in their previous fixture.

The Reds hold the top spot in the Premier League standings with 15 points.

On the other hand, Galatasaray too clinched four wins and conceded a defeat in their last five matches. The Turkish club are coming into this match after clinching a 1-0 win over Alanyaspor in their league fixture. Galatasaray also hold the first place on the Super Lig standings with 21 points after playing seven league matches.

Galatasaray vs Liverpool, UCL 2025-2026 Live Streaming & Telecast Details

The Galatasaray vs Liverpool UCL 2025-26 match will be live broadcast on Sony Sports Network.

Where Can The Galatasaray vs Liverpool UCL 2025-26 Match Be Watched On Live Streaming?