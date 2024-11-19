Published 22:47 IST, November 19th 2024
Genoa Fires Coach Alberto Gilardino And Reportedly Lines Up Patrick Vieira To Replace Him
Genoa surprisingly fired coach Alberto Gilardino on Tuesday and reportedly already has Patrick Vieira lined up to replace him — which could have implications for new forward Mario Balotelli.
Genoa's head coach Alberto Gilardino reacts during the Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Genoa in Rome, Italy | Image: AP Photo
