Published 16:05 IST, October 11th 2024

George Baldock's family confirm soccer player drowned while swimming

George Baldock, the Greece international soccer player who was found dead at his home in Athens on Wednesday, drowned while swimming in his pool, his family said.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
George Baldock
A portrait of George Baldock is shown on the screen before the UEFA Nations League Group F soccer match between England and Greece at Wembley Stadium in London | Image: AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth
