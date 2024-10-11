Published 16:05 IST, October 11th 2024
George Baldock's family confirm soccer player drowned while swimming
George Baldock, the Greece international soccer player who was found dead at his home in Athens on Wednesday, drowned while swimming in his pool, his family said.
A portrait of George Baldock is shown on the screen before the UEFA Nations League Group F soccer match between England and Greece at Wembley Stadium in London | Image: AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth
16:05 IST, October 11th 2024