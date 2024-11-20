sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Exit Poll Results 2024 | AR Rahman | Jharkhand Elections | Maharashtra Elections | Rafael Nadal | Middle East Tensions |

Published 18:41 IST, November 20th 2024

Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino To Step Down After Leading Messi's Inter Miami to Best-regular Season Finish

Inter Miami head coach, Gerardo 'Tata' Martino, is leaving the position after leading the team to the best regular season record in MLS history this season.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Gerardo "Tata" Martino
Inter Miami head coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino arrives for an MLS playoff opening round soccer match against the Atlanta United in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. | Image: AP Photo
Advertisement

Loading...

18:41 IST, November 20th 2024