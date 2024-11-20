Published 18:41 IST, November 20th 2024
Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino To Step Down After Leading Messi's Inter Miami to Best-regular Season Finish
Inter Miami head coach, Gerardo 'Tata' Martino, is leaving the position after leading the team to the best regular season record in MLS history this season.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Inter Miami head coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino arrives for an MLS playoff opening round soccer match against the Atlanta United in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. | Image: AP Photo
18:41 IST, November 20th 2024