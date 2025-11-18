Germany And Netherlands Reach The World Cup After Big Wins In Final Qualifiers

So much for Germany being at risk of missing the World Cup.

A 6-0 thrashing of Slovakia on Monday completed Germany’s recovery from a shocking start to group play as the four-time champion maintained its proud record of always qualifying for the World Cup.

The Germans will be competing on soccer’s biggest stage for the 21st time in 23 editions. They didn’t enter the inaugural 1930 World Cup and were not allowed to enter the 1950 edition.

The Netherlands, a long-standing rival of Germany, also won its group to reach next year’s tournament being held in the United States, Canada and Mexico. A 4-0 over Lithuania saw the Dutch qualify with an unbeaten record, finishing ahead of Poland.

