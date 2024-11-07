Published 18:07 IST, November 7th 2024
Germany Mistakenly Names Latvian Player Dario Sits In Squad For Nations League
Germany had to hurriedly revise its squad list for the Nations League on Thursday after accidentally including a player from Latvia. Listed alongside players like Real Madrid's Antonio Rüdiger and Arsenal's Kai Havertz on the German soccer federation website was the name of Dario Sits.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Julian Nagelsmann reacts during the UEFA Nations League group 3 soccer match between Germany and The Netherlands in Munich, Germany | Image: AP Photo
