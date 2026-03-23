'Getting Better Every Day': Cristiano Ronaldo Assures Fan, Al Nassr Star Shares Positive Injury Update Ahead Of FIFA World Cup

In an official statement, Al-Nassr said, "Cristiano Ronaldo has been diagnosed with a hamstring injury after the last game against Al Fayha. He started a rehabilitation program and will be under evaluation day by day."



While the club provided information about the injury, they did not specify a timeline for his return to action.



The 41-year-old forward had to leave the field late in the game against Al-Fayha, clearly in pain. Although the Saudi side claimed all three points, it was a frustrating night for the Portuguese forward, who had earlier missed a penalty in the 12th minute. He signalled to the bench and was substituted by Abdullah Al-Hamdan in the 81st minute.



Meanwhile, Ronaldo missed out due to an injury, while Manchester City star Bernardo Silva also failed to make the cut as Portugal's manager, Roberto Martinez, announced the squad for pre-FIFA World Cup friendlies on Friday.



The coach clarified that Ronaldo missed out due to a "minor muscle injury" and Silva's absence is a "technical decision".



Portugal plays Mexico on March 28 at Azteca Banorte Stadium, on March 28 while they will play the USA on March 31 in Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.