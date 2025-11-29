Gladbach Frustrated After Victory Denied Against Leipzig

Borussia Mönchengladbach rued the video referee as two key decisions went against it during a 0-0 draw at home to second-placed Leipzig in the Bundesliga on Friday.

There were no shots on target in a tepid first half that both sides will want to forget but Gladbach pushed forward soon after the break.

Franck Honorat had the ball in the net two minutes into the second half but the home fans’ celebrations were cut short when VAR disallowed the goal for the slimmest of offside decisions.

Twenty minutes later the home crowd was livid again when a penalty decision was revoked after the referee pointed to the spot following Willi Orbán's tackle on Shuto Machino.

Leipzig's best chance came 10 minutes from time but David Raum hit the bar when clear on goal.

The result brought Gladbach's three-game winning streak to an end and left it in 11th place.

Leipzig remained in second and cut the gap with Bayern to five points but the reigning champion has a game in hand against lowly St. Pauli on Saturday.