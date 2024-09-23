Published 10:14 IST, September 23rd 2024
Goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen leaves Barcelona match on a stretcher after serious knee injury
Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen left the field on a stretcher after sustaining a knee injury in a 5-1 win over Villarreal in the Spanish league on Sunday.
Barcelona's goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen is removed from the pitch on a stretcher after picking up an injury during a Spanish La Liga soccer match against Villarreal at the La Cerámica stadium | Image: AP
