Goalkeeper Taken to Hospital After Firework Explodes During Football Match; Play Suspended For 40 Minutes

A goalkeeper had to be taken to the hospital after a firecracker exploded near him. The action resulted in a 40-minute suspension of the game.

Goalkeeper Felix Wienand was in action for Rot-Weiss Essen, a third-division German side, which was in action against Waldhof Mannheim during a 3. Liga fixture.

Felix Wienand Hurt by Firework During German Football Clash

According to Rot-Weiss Essen, Felix Wienand was hurt after a firecracker that was thrown from the stands exploded 'in his immediate vicinity' in the 54th minute. Essen was leading 1-0 at that time.

The firecracker was thrown from the stand that contained Waldhof Mannheim fans. Rot-Weiss Essen condemned the action as stupid, unnecessary and embarrassing.

"The match has been interrupted because a firecracker was thrown from the away block and Felix Wienand needs to be treated due to the noise level. Stupid, unnecessary, and embarrassing, such an action," the third-division German side tweeted on 'X' (Formerly Twitter).

The 3. Liga side added that Felix Wienand was admitted to the hospital with suspected acoustic trauma and acute stress reaction. Coach Uwe Koschinat expressed concern over the situation, exclaiming that Wienand could experience long-term damage.

Following a 40-minute suspension, the play was resumed, with Essen securing a 1-0 victory over SV Waldhof.

3. Liga Chaos Echoes Bundesliga Incident

The 3. Liga incident involving Felix Wienand comes just a year after VfL Bochum's goalkeeper was struck with a foreign object from the stands.

Patrick Drewes was struck by an object similar to the shape of a cigarette lighter.

As Drewes underwent medical treatment, the referee suspended the action and led both sides off the field.

After the game's resumption, both sides had agreed not to try to score, as the referee had resumed the game against the wishes of the injured goalkeeper's side.