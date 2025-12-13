Updated 13 December 2025 at 12:47 IST
GOAT India Tour 2025: Argentina Superstar Lionel Messi Presented With Mohun Bagan Super Giant Jersey At Salt Lake Stadium
Mohun Bagan club president Debasish Dutta has presented Lionel Messi with a Mohun Bagan jersey at the Salt Lake Stadium.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Lionel Messi is presented with a Mohun Bagan jersey | Image: Sony LIV
Lionel Messi is presented with a Mohun Bagan Super Giant jersey at the Salt Lake Stadium during the GOAT India Tour 2025. Club president Debasish Dutta handed Messi the iconic jersey and the moment has gone viral on the internet.
Messi arrived at Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday morning and greeted the packed stadium as supporters were present in large numbers to get a glimpse of the Argentine superstar. After 2011, Messi landed in Kolkata for the second time after he led Argentina in a friendly match against venezuela in 2011.
Advertisement
(More To Follow)
Published By : Anirban Sarkar
Published On: 13 December 2025 at 12:47 IST