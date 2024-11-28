'God lead me to Barcelona': Lionel Messi's Emotional Message To FCB On The Club's 125th Anniversary

La Liga giants FC Barcelona completed 125 years of existence on Thursday and on the occasion, the club's greatest-ever player-arguably- Lionel Messi has sent his regards. Founded on November 29, 1899, FC Barcelona went on to become one of the most successful football clubs in the world in the last century. Winning La Liga 27 times and Champions League 5 times, the Catalan club has a long legacy, which includes a total of 92 honors.

Lionel Messi Congratulates FC Barcelona On The Club's 125th Anniversary

To celebrate 125 years of glory, Lionel Messi has expressed the distinction of representing Football Club Barcelona. The Argentine hails himself lucky to play for the "beautiful club." He admits that he misses Barcelona both the club and city, its people and the love he received there. While Messi ended his stint with the club in 2021, yet he wishes all the success for the club. Lastly, the 8-time Ballon d'Or winner congratulated the club on completing 125 years of glory, and expressed the pride in being of the football club that he is a fan of.

"I was lucky that God lead me to Barcelona, and to spend my life at this beautiful club. I miss the club, I miss the city, I miss the people and I miss the love. I hope we can continue to succeed and that we can make this club bigger, and greater." Messi told Radio Catalunya.

"I congratulate the club on their 125th anniversary. It makes me proud to be a part of this football club, and to be a Barça fan," Messi added.

How Many Goals Lionel Messi Scored For FC Barcelona?