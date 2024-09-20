sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Tirupati Laddus Row | Quad Summit | PM Modi's US Trip | Middle East Tensions | Kolkata Horror |

Published 15:03 IST, September 20th 2024

Graham Arnold resigns as head coach of the Australian men's soccer team

Graham Arnold has resigned as head coach of the Australian men's soccer team after six years in charge and following two recent poor performances by the Socceroos in 2026 World Cup qualifying.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Graham Arnold
Australia’s head coach Graham Arnold directs his players during the AFC Asian Cup group B soccer match against Syria at the Khalifa bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

15:03 IST, September 20th 2024