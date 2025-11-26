Pep Guardiola's Lineup Overhaul Backfires In Loss at Home To Leverkusen in Champions League

Pep Guardiola made 10 changes to his team and Manchester City paid the price.

A 2-0 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League on Tuesday made it back-to-back losses for City and raised questions over Guardiola's decision to leave out so many of his star players — including top scorer Erling Haaland.

The City manager appeared to acknowledge his mistake, making three substitutions at halftime after Leverkusen took a 1-0 lead into the break at the Etihad Stadium. And by the time he eventually sent for Haaland, the German team had doubled its advantage.

Alejandro Grimaldo fired Leverkusen in front after 23 minutes and Patrik Schick headed in a second nine in the 54th.

Advertisement

Even the introduction of Haaland couldn’t turn the game in City’s direction, making it five losses in all competitions this season.

Guardiola made sweeping changes to his lineup following defeat to Newcastle in the Premier League over the weekend. But his bold team selection backfired with City looking disjointed after so many changes and lacking threat up front.

Advertisement

It was around this stage last season that City was deep into a losing run that ultimately ended its title defense and left it battling to make the playoffs in the Champions League.