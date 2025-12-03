Haaland Breaks Shearer's Premier League Record For Fastest To 100 Goals And Says 'That's My Job'

Erling Haaland made Premier League history Tuesday by becoming the fastest player to score 100 goals. After breaking Alan Shearer's record, the Manchester City forward insisted his outstanding strike rate was no less than should be expected of him.

“I don’t want to say the words, but when you’re a striker for Man City, you should be delivering great numbers and that’s my job,” Haaland told Sky Sports after his opening goal in City's 5-4 win at Fulham . “People should criticize me if I don’t. That’s normally what people do, so in the end ... I should deliver."

Haaland's 100th goal came in his 111th Premier League game when he lashed the ball into the back of the net in the 17th minute at Craven Cottage. Shearer, the league's all-time leading scorer (260 goals), reached his century in 124 games.

“It’s huge and I’m really proud and, of course it’s a massive thing," Haaland said. "The 100 club is a nice thing to be in.”

Haaland has been outstanding since joining City from Borussia Dortmund in 2022 — helping the club win two Premier League titles, the Champions League and FA Cup in that time.

