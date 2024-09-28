sb.scorecardresearch
Published 19:19 IST, September 28th 2024

Haaland finally kept scoreless in Premier League as Man City held to a 1-1 draw at Newcastle

Erling Haaland was kept scoreless in a Premier League game for the first time this season as Manchester City was held 1-1 by Newcastle on Saturday to drop points for the second straight weekend.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Erling Haaland Struggles Against New Castle
Erling Haaland Struggles Against New Castle | Image: AP
