Haaland finally kept scoreless in Premier League as Man City held to a 1-1 draw at Newcastle
Erling Haaland was kept scoreless in a Premier League game for the first time this season as Manchester City was held 1-1 by Newcastle on Saturday to drop points for the second straight weekend.
Erling Haaland Struggles Against New Castle | Image: AP
