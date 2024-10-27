Published 23:05 IST, October 27th 2024
Harry Kane scores his 15th goal of the season as Bayern Munich cruises to 5-0 win at Bochum
Harry Kane scored his 15th goal of the season as Bayern Munich eased to a 5-0 win over Bochum in the Bundesliga on Sunday to lift some of the gloom from its heavy midweek loss at Barcelona.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Harry Kane scores during the German Bundesliga soccer match between VfL Bochum and Bayern Munich in Bochum, Germany | Image: AP Photo
23:05 IST, October 27th 2024