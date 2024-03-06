×

Updated March 6th, 2024 at 09:52 IST

Harry Kane steers Bayern into Champions League quarterfinals with 2 goals in 3-0 win over Lazio

Harry Kane’s 32nd and 33rd goals in his 32nd game for Bayern ensured the Bavarian powerhouse recovered from losing the first leg of the last 16 tie 1-0 in Rome

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Harry Kane
Harry Kane celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Lazio at the Allianz Arena stadium | Image: AP
  2 min read
He’s done it again.

Harry Kane scored twice to steer Bayern Munich into the quarterfinals of the Champions League with a 3-0 win over Lazio on Tuesday.

Kane’s 32nd and 33rd goals in his 32nd game for Bayern ensured the Bavarian powerhouse recovered from losing the first leg of the last 16 tie 1-0 in Rome to win 3-1 on aggregate over two legs.

Bayern, which is 10 points behind Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga, was facing the prospect of just its second exit in 12 appearances at this stage of the competition.

But Kane finally broke the deadlock in the 38th minute after Ciro Immobile had gone close for Lazio at the other end.

Thomas Müller headed Aleksandar Pavlović’s cross back for Raphaël Guerreiro to mis-hit it, and Kane threw himself at the ball to just head it past Ivan Provedel in the Lazio goal.

There was still time before the break for Müller to score in first-half stoppage time with a glancing header to Matthijs de Ligt’s shot after a corner.

Kane sealed the result in the 66th by firing in the rebound after Leroy Sané drew a save from Provedel. It was the England captain’s sixth Champions League goal this season.

Sané had recovered enough to start after a knee problem kept him from playing in the 2-2 draw with Freiburg over the weekend.

Bayern’s Club No. 12 fan group organized an impressive choreography before the game to show Munich’s heraldic figure over a banner saying “In the name of the city.”

One Italian supporter among around 100 Lazio fans who sang fascist songs in the beer hall where Adolf Hitler founded the Nazi party was arrested for giving a Hitler salute the night before.

Published March 6th, 2024 at 09:52 IST

