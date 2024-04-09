×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 11:19 IST

Harry Kane’s last chance of a trophy this season is in Champions League; Arsenal aims to stop him

Harry Kane moved to Bayern Munich in the hope and maybe expectation of finally winning a first trophy of his career.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Harry Kane
Harry Kane reacts after the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and 1. FC Heidenheim at Voith-Arena stadium | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Harry Kane moved to Bayern Munich in the hope — maybe even the expectation — of finally winning a first trophy of his career.

Arsenal, the England captain’s old foe, could ensure that long wait goes on for at least another season.

Advertisement

The Champions League remains Bayern’s last hope of silverware in a difficult season that has seen Germany’s grandest club dominated by Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga and eliminated by third-division Saarbruecken in the second round of the German Cup.

Bayern’s opponent in the Champions League quarterfinals is Arsenal, pitting Kane against a team he considered his fiercest rival during a 19-year stint with Tottenham that came to an end in August.

Advertisement

The first leg is in London on Tuesday, when Kane will no doubt be the target of jeers from Arsenal fans and the biggest threat to Arsenal’s defenders.

“For me, personally, he is the best finisher in the world,” Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus said on Monday.

Advertisement

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said Kane’s consistency was his greatest strength — and knows all about that. After all, the striker has 14 goals in 17 games against Arsenal in all competitions, making the Gunners one of his favorite opponents.

Among Kane's numerous individual honors are Golden Boots in the English Premier League as well as the World Cup in 2018. Kane, meanwhile, is the second highest-scoring player in Premier League history with 213 and already has 32 league goals this season for Bayern, which he joined in August in a deal worth more than 100 million euros ($110 million).

Advertisement

“When you look at his numbers over the last 10 years, it is unbelievable what he has done,” Arteta said of Kane. “He can score in many different ways. He has the service and has the players around him as well.”

Arteta was asked if he had spoken to Xabi Alonso, his fellow Spaniard who is in charge of runaway Bundesliga leader Leverkusen, for any tips on how to stop Kane and Bayern.

Advertisement

“Great question!” Arteta said. “I’m not going to answer that.”

Advertisement

Published April 9th, 2024 at 11:19 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

KKR

KKR star on CSK loss

2 minutes ago
Bengali New Year Feast

Poila Boishakh Feast

3 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

4 minutes ago
Google

Google's Hubspot deal

5 minutes ago
Delhi Crime

Delhi Murder

16 minutes ago
Ravindra Jadeja with MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina

CSK's newest Thala

19 minutes ago
Donald Trump assets

Trump Abortion Ban

19 minutes ago
Crime

Builder Shot Dead

22 minutes ago
TikTok

Bytedance divestment

23 minutes ago
BRS leader K Kavitha was produced by the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court on Tuesday

India News LIVE Updates

25 minutes ago
Samsung

Biden's grant to Samsung

32 minutes ago
Novak Djokovic

Djokovic eclipses Federer

34 minutes ago
Om Bheem Bush

Om Bheem Bush OTT Date

35 minutes ago
Harry Kane

Bayern vs Arsenal Preview

37 minutes ago
Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Everton docked 2 points

39 minutes ago
FIFA World Cup trophy

FIFA to consider changes

41 minutes ago
Pep Guardiola

Madrid vs City Preview

44 minutes ago
Ranjeet

Ranjeet's Take On Content

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Rahul Should Contest From Rawalpindi': Acharya Slams Cong Manifesto

    Lok Sabha Elections4 hours ago

  2. Dhoni's deafening appearance forced Russell to close his ears

    Sports 5 hours ago

  3. Have Temple at my House: Tejashwi Yadav Over PM's 'Anti-Sanatan' Remark

    Lok Sabha Elections5 hours ago

  4. The Inside Story on Why S Jaishankar Joined the BJP | Exclusive

    Lok Sabha Elections11 hours ago

  5. Rohini Khadse Says She Has No Plans to Follow Her Father and Join BJP

    Lok Sabha Elections12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo