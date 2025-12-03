'He Can Play Everywhere': Atletico Madrid Boss Praises Barcelona Star Following 3-1 Defeat At Camp Nou

Barcelona hosted Atletico Madrid at Spotify Camp Nou on December 2, 2025, for the La Liga clash. While the visitors took the lead in the 19th minute with Alex Baena's goal, Brazilian player Raphinha equalised for the home side seven minutes later. Later, Dani Olmo and Ferran Torres completed Barcelona's 3-1 win.

After the match, Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone heaped praise on Raphinha for his work rate and expressed his surprise at the latter's Ballon d'Or snub.

Diego Simeone On Raphinha's Ballon d'Or Snub

Against Atletico, the Brazilian started as a left winger and completed 18/22 passes. Additionally, he attempted four shots and completed 2/2 dribbles. While praising Raphinha, Simeone shared, "Raphinha is an incredible player. He can play everywhere. As a winger, as a midfielder, as a striker, or even as a wing back. I have no idea how he didn't win the Ballon d'Or this year. Everyone chooses who they want, but I choose him."

The Barcelona star had scored 34 goals and provided 26 assists in 57 matches across all competitions last season. Despite his impressive stats, the player finished fifth in the Ballon d'Or race, while PSG player Dembele won the Golden Ball last season.

Diego Simeone On 3-1 Defeat To Barcelona

The manager surprisingly had positive thoughts following their Camp Nou defeat. Atletico boss shared that there were many positive aspects of the game and that he would like to focus on them rather than on the shortcomings.

He explained, "We leave losing a match 3-1, with the third goal which I think is a bit out of line with what happened in the match, but it’s there. And I leave with many positive things looking ahead."