'He Made The Difference': Michael Carrick Lauds Manchester United Star After Derby Triumph
Manchester United beat Manchester City 2-0 at Old Trafford under interim manager Michael Carrick on Saturday, January 17, 2026.
Manchester United beat Manchester City 2-0 at Old Trafford under interim manager Michael Carrick on Saturday, January 17, 2026. Carrick made an impressive return to the Old Trafford dugout since his first stint in 2021. Notably, Michael Carrick was made the interim manager after the sacking of former manager Ruben Amorim after just 18 months at Old Trafford.
Following the derby win against City, Carrick praised captain Bruno Fernandes for the difference he made in the game, as well as the threat he posed to the opponents throughout the match.
Michael Carrick On Bruno Fernandes' Performance Against Manchester City
Fernandes delivered a masterclass against City and was at the center of the United team as the playmaker. Bruno Fernandes played a more advanced role against City under manager Michael Carrick's 4-2-3-1 format. Additionally, he was also the one to set up for Bryan Mbeumo's opener against Manchester City.
While speaking after the match, Michael Carrick shared, "I've spoken to Bruno, I've known him a long time now, and I thought he was fantastic today. The way he played the position, he's so clever, and he takes up space. They had a big disciplined role, him and Bryan defensively as well, to protect the team from anything coming through the middle as much as possible, so it wasn't all kind of playing and positivity to that point."
He further added, "He's just got so much quality. Bruno can adapt and playing in that position, he's a real threat, and he made the difference."
Bruno Fernandes In The 2025-26 Season
Bruno Fernandes made his return from a hamstring injury earlier this month, and since his return, he has provided at least one assist in every three matches.
So far this season, Bruno Fernandes has scored five goals and provided 10 assists in 21 appearances across all competitions.
