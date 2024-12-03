'He Raises His Level': Italian Football Icon Declares Cristiano Ronaldo the 'GOAT' Over Lionel Messi

Often regarded as the best football players of all time, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi keep a lasting impression on the game even as they approach the end of their remarkable careers. Especially in the field, Ronaldo, turning 40, has been creating waves by displaying his constant brilliance and tenacity, therefore demonstrating that in football, age is only a number.

Italian football legend Giorgio Chiellini calls Cristiano Ronaldo the greatest ever ahead of Lionel Messi

Legendary Italian footballer Giorgio Chiellini had a direct response when asked if he would rather play in a final with Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo. Most people agree that these are two of the best football players of all time.

The Overlap on Tour podcast on YouTube asked Chiellini to choose between the two superstars. Although he refrained from stating one player was better than the other, he clearly preferred Cristiano Ronaldo, for his evident impact when taking on tougher teams as he claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo elevates his game when his team needs him the most. Talk Sport reported that Chiellini said:

"We cannot say for me, who is better, Messi or Cristiano. But if I have to pick one, for a final, Cristiano. I love to play with Cristiano. And I saw when the game is more difficult, he raises his level of performance."

"Well, Ronaldo, when you are losing, he had the balls, no matter what, to try to win. Shoot from everywhere in order to lead the team to win. And it is not easy to do for a lot of players. I loved to play with him because working with him and looking at him every day, with little details, is very nice."

From 2018 to 2021, Giorgio Chiellini accompanied Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus, where they shared the pitch 55 times and helped contribute two combined goals. Six times throughout his tenure at Real Madrid (2009–2018), the Italian defender also met Ronaldo, guaranteeing three wins, two losses, and one tie in those meetings.