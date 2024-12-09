Head Of UN Human Rights Promises Advice To FIFA And Saudi Arabia Over 2034 World Cup Issues

Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Gianni Infantino stand for the anthem prior to the match between Russia and Saudi Arabia at the Luzhniki stadium | Image: AP Photo

Two days before FIFA confirms Saudi Arabia as the 2034 World Cup host, the United Nations’ top human rights official pledged Monday to try to ensure migrant labor standards are “properly respected” around the tournament.

Saudi Arabia is the only candidate and sure to win Wednesday when FIFA will ask an online meeting of its 211 member federations to award the 2034 hosting rights by acclaim without an itemized vote.

The oil-rich kingdom’s World Cup plan needs to build eight of the 15 promised stadiums from scratch, plus add 175,000 hotel rooms. It will rely heavily on migrant workers, often from South Asia, within a labor law framework that activist groups say does not protect them .

On Monday, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, said his organization in Geneva was not directly engaged by FIFA on World Cup issues.

“What we are involved in though is to make sure that indeed, in each and every major sporting event, human rights are part and parcel of the way that sports events are not only conceived but also conducted,” Türk said at a news conference on the eve of the UN’s annual Human Rights Day.

Critics of FIFA say a Saudi-hosted World Cup risks repeating rights abuses seen during a decade of similar preparations for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Allegations of widespread labor abuses in Saudi Arabia are already part of an investigation by the UN-backed International Labor Organization (ILO) after a formal complaint by trade unions . Two United States senators have cited human rights in urging FIFA to find a different host for its marquee men’s event that earns billions of dollars in profit for the soccer body.

“Whatever the decision is, to whoever is going to organize it, we will provide precisely that type of advice to the organizers,” Türk, an Austrian lawyer, said. “That will include also, of course, the need to make sure that migrant labor standards are properly respected and all the various other human rights dimensions of major sporting events.”

FIFA has been criticized for not using its leverage ahead of the World Cup decision with Saudi Arabia, despite its president Gianni Infantino building close ties to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.