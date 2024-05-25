 Hegerberg set to play for Lyon in Women's Champions League final | Republic World
Published 00:15 IST, May 25th 2024

Hegerberg set to play for Lyon in Women's Champions League final after injury

Former Ballon d’Or winner Ada Hegerberg is expected to play for Lyon in Saturday's Women's Champions League final against Barcelona after recovering from an injury. Hegerberg has rebounded from a muscle injury and may play at San Mames Stadium, Lyon coach Sonia Bompastor said on Friday.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
