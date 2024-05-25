Published 00:15 IST, May 25th 2024
Hegerberg set to play for Lyon in Women's Champions League final after injury
Former Ballon d’Or winner Ada Hegerberg is expected to play for Lyon in Saturday's Women's Champions League final against Barcelona after recovering from an injury. Hegerberg has rebounded from a muscle injury and may play at San Mames Stadium, Lyon coach Sonia Bompastor said on Friday.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Former Ballon d’Or winner Ada Hegerberg is expected to play for Lyon in Saturday’s Women’s Champions League final against Barcelona after recovering from an injury.. | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
00:15 IST, May 25th 2024