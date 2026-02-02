Hellas Verona Fires Coach Paolo Zanetti Following Underwhelming Season So Far In Serie A

Hellas Verona, the team in last place in the Italian league, fired its coach on Monday.

Paolo Zanetti was released two days after a 4-0 loss at Cagliari, which left Hellas Verona bottom of Serie A, below Pisa, which also has 14 points from 23 games.

The club statement read, "Hellas Verona FC announces that it has relieved Paolo Zanetti of his duties as head coach of the First Team. The Gialloblu thanks Mr. Zanetti and his staff for the work carried out over the past season and a half and wishes them all the best for the continuation of their professional careers. Today’s training session will be led by Primavera coach Paolo Sammarco."

Pisa fired its coach, Alberto Girardino, on Sunday.

It means six Italian top-flight clubs have changed coaches already this season.

Hellas Verona’s only two wins so far in Serie A came back-to-back in December.