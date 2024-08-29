sb.scorecardresearch
Published 11:15 IST, August 29th 2024

Historic rivals Dinamo Zagreb, Red Star Belgrade win playoffs to qualify for Champions League

Historic rivals Dinamo Zagreb and Red Star Belgrade won their Champions League qualifying playoffs on Wednesday and can now be drawn to meet for the first time in 33 years.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Red Star Belgrade
Red Star’s Uros Spajic, and Dalcio Gomes celebrate their victory at the Champions League play-off. | Image: AP
  • 2 min read
11:15 IST, August 29th 2024